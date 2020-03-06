Annual Round-Up Tack Sale & Swap March 28th, 2020

It’s time for our Annual Round-Up Tack Sale, Sponsored by The Bony Pony! Open to the Public!

When: Saturday, March 28th, 2020 – 10am-4pm

Where: Mount Vernon Christian School Gym. School address is 820 W Blackburn Rd, Mt Vernon, WA 98273

Who: Who can rent a booth at this year’s Round-Up Tack Sale & Swap? You can sell/buy/trade anything equine-related, like used tack, trailers, equipt, products, supplies, handmade items, specialty items, etc. You can also rent a booth to promote an equine-related event, cause, non-profit, etc.

If you are interested in renting a booth, it’s only $40 for a 8×10 booth. Let us know if you are interested and we’ll get you a booth agreement.

Contact Cherie:

Email info@bonypony.com

Call 360-424-3500 or visit The Bony Pony at 2415 Old Hwy 99 South Road, Mount Vernon, WA – Open 7 days a week, Mon-Sat: 9am-6pm & Sun: 12pm-5pm.