ANNOUNCING DETAILS FOR THE NORTHWEST HORSE FAIR & EXPO 2024

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024, presented by AKINS Trailer Sales, will be returning for the TWENTY THIRD YEAR to Albany, Oregon, March 22, 23, 24, 2024 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center! Once again we will be featuring top notch clinicians, special presentations, workshops, trade show shopping and your chance to be up close and personal with first class horses and their owners and trainers. This is a family friendly expo and is always a perfect place to enjoy three days to be educationally entertained. Great for those who love horses, the horse owners and remember there is something for all ages!

Top name equine professionals will be presenting clinics at the expo for spectators to be entertained while being educated! Headline clinicians for 2024 include JOHN LYONS, a longtime favorite of all horsepersons, with his vast knowledge of Horsemanship; MATT LIVENGOOD sharing his knowledge on Ranch Riding Classes; ABBY CARBAUGH teaching about Cowboy Dressage; KALLEY KRICKEBERG presenting Re-educating the retired Racetrack Thoroughbred. Much more is still in the process of finalizing.

The Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024 will be bringing back the super action packed COLT STARTING CHALLENGE USA!

Experienced horse trainers will be working with four young, unbroken horses, gentling and saddling and riding them in just three days! Using Natural Horsemanship methods each trainer will work with the colt they have drawn, all working in round pens, in the same arena. Each trainer will have an opportunity to explain to the spectators what they are, will be doing and the why.

During the Sunday event of the expo the colts will be ridden and compete through a challenging obstacle course. The winner will be announced at the end of the obstacle course. Come each day and watch your special choice progress through to the finals.

The Breed Showcase, Stallion Review, Drill Team Horses, BlackPearl Friesian Troupe will offer so much to see and learn as you tour the Horse Barn. You can even attend a clinic in the smaller arena within the barn, you can catch a much closer and personal feel during these clinics. You can visit with the horse owners, breeders, trainers and learn so much about each breed being represented here at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024! You will also find the judges choices for the winners of the stall decorating contest held for the Breeds and Stallions. These magnificent horses are out in the arenas daily featuring the best of the breed. The BlackPearl Friesian Troupe will be performing each day with a special light show each evening in the Akins

Arena – a spectacular sight to behold.

The Conference Room adds an additional learning venue for those looking for something regarding all types of care for our beloved equine friends. These wonderful speakers share their knowledge with you and then offer time for answering questions you may have come with or had brought out during the lecture. Be sure and check out the topics being given by our special and spectacular speakers.

The trade show houses a wide variety of equine related vendors all waiting for you to see their specials, new and exciting items for the horse owner and just visit with you. The clinicians will also be found in their booths answering additional questions and promoting their specialty. So if you are seeking products or services you will surely not want to miss one aisle. There will be a large variety of products, trailers, farm equipment, saddles, feeds for both horses and pets. You can keep up with the vendor list by checking us out at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/ then look under “Vendors”. We update weekly after the first of the year.

Sunday, March 24th is KMTR Youth Day!! Children aged 12 and under are admitted FREE that day when accompanied by a paying adult, plus all 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13 – 18 get in free with their club ID cards.

Applications are being accepted for participants at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024, including the trade show vendors, Breed Demonstrations, Stallion Review participants; clinic participants; sponsors and advertisers in the event programs. All applications are available at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/.

The Pre Sale Tickets will again be available to purchase at http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/attend/tickets. Easy to use QR code allows you to pre purchase your tickets – prices remain at Adults – $13.00 each day, Youth (ages 6-12) are $6.00 each day. At the GATE tickets will be $15.00 for Adults, $13.00 for Seniors ages 65+, and $8.00 for Youth (ages 6-12).

Children 5 and Under – Free. Admission is all inclusive.

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2024 include AKINS Trailer Sales, presenting sponsor; BEELART EMBROIDERY, the official embroider; THE NORTHWEST HORSE SOURCE, the official publication of the NWHF&E, KMTR – Youth Day, and KEZI TV. Always seeking additional sponsors, just contact us for all the particulars.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/. Email to jjcloe@equinepromotions.net, call 765-720-2098 or join us for late breaking details and excitement on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF&E)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFAir).

Northwest Horse Fair & Expo, March 22, 23, 24, 2024, Linn County Fair and Expo Center, Albany, Oregon. A huge horse expo packed with family friendly fun, exciting equine entertainment and education!! Daily clinics with top notched Trainers and Riders, Colt Starting Challenge USA, Beautiful Breeds, Gorgeous Stallions all performing daily. Large Trade show and soo much more. Hours are Friday 10 AM to 7 PM, Saturday 9 AM to 7PM and Sunday 9 AM to 6 PM.

For More Information go to:http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair/ or call 765-720-2098.