Altresyn® (altrenogest) rebranded OvaMed™ following…

Altresyn® (altrenogest) rebranded OvaMed™ following product acquisition from Ceva Animal Health

Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; March 1st, 2017 – Bimeda Inc. is pleased to announce the renaming of its altrenogest product for horses.

The product, formerly marketed as Altresyn® was recently acquired from Ceva Animal Health as part of Bimeda’s strategic expansion into the equine segment.

“The trade name OvaMed™ more closely aligns with Bimeda’s brand identity and is a key step in the integration of the recently-acquired equine products within our portfolio and global brand” said Emmanuelle Lemaire-Galliot, Marketing Manager for Bimeda North America.

OvaMed™ is currently shipping to Bimeda’s distributors to fulfill veterinary orders.

For more information, visit www.bimedaus.com and www.bimedaequine.com