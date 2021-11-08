AcuLife – LifeWave Product

This product has been around since 2004, however it has not been marketed very well to the Equine Community. I want to change that. LifeWave has provided single patches for humans with great success. This is a two (2) patch system that is designed specify for Horses.

Introducing AcuLife

• Can be used for whole body or local pain

• Safe and natural pain relief for horses

• Convenient and easy to use

• Reduces inflammation

• Fast results

LifeWave’s exclusive non-transdermal patch system utilizes new technology to gently stimulate acupressure points – improving the flow of energy in your horse’s body for improvement of pain and discomfort, within minutes of use! AcuLife is a patch for your horse that you can get without a veterinary prescription. It’s also an easy-to-use product – anyone can use AcuLife to provide pain relief for their horse!

Instructions Locate the area on your horse that you wish to patch. Remove a plastic bead from the bag. Then remove the adhesive backing of a TAN patch and place the plastic bead in the center of the adhesive side of the TAN patch. Place the TAN patch with bead, on the location you desire on the LEFT side of the horse. Then press down firmly on the patch to ensure it is secure to the horse. Repeat steps 2-3 with a WHITE patch, placing the WHITE patch and bead on the same location, but now on the RIGHT side of the horse. Place a set of AcuLife patches as shown below. TAN on LEFT and WHITE on RIGHT.

New Pain Relief Technology

You’re probably accustomed to thinking that you need to put something into your horse’s body to improve their health. While proper nutrition, water and exercise are necessary to maintain the health of your horse, their body also requires a continuous flow of energy.

It’s been known for thousands of years that specific frequencies of light can cause specific changes within the body. When we go out in the sun, a frequency of light causes our body to make Vitamin D. Another frequency of light (UV) will cause our body to make melanin, the chemical that gives us a sun tan. LifeWave’s technology uses this same scientific principle.

AcuLife Gets Results

Take a look at the actual before and after pictures below and notice how the reduction of “hot spots” is clearly evident. This local thermal effect means that excess heat is reduced to an injured area and what follows is reduced pain, reduced soreness, and restoration of range of motion to the specific injured site.

This infrared series reveals the two sides of the horse and how the thermal difference is very clean on the right side of the horse with great change noted to the right shoulder and neck regions. Acupuncture palpation data showed that overall horses responded well to wearing LifeWave’s patches and exhibited a consistent reduction in the pain scale point.*

AcuLife is a medical device for your horse that you can get without a veterinary prescription. It’s also an easy to use product – anyone can use AcuLife to provide pain relief for their horse!

*DeRock, L., Clark, D. & Nazeran, H. (2011) Infrared thermal imaging quantifies the efficacy of IceWave patches in musculoskeletal pain relief in horses. Journal of the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association, 30(1), 17-26.

CAUTION: It is recommended that dealers/members have the requisite experience working with horses before using (training on) AcuLife patches. To help prevent serious injury or harm from kicking, it is further recommended to always stand to one side of a horse when testing for pain.

