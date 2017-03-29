Absorbine® Introduces The Missing Link® Well Blend® Senior

The newest addition to The Missing Link® equine supplement line offers total support for aging horses

East Longmeadow, MA – The Missing Link® is known as The Original Equine Superfood SupplementTM, which targets the nutritional gaps between the diet Mother Nature intended for horses and what’s available in today’s processed feeds. Rich in omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, the equine supplements are veterinarian-formulated for nose-to-tail health. Now, Absorbine® is pleased to present the newest addition to The Missing Link® family: Well Blend® Senior.

The Missing Link® Well Blend® Senior helps maintain physical and mental well-being in senior and aging horses, supporting healthy joints, balance in the digestive tract, and the immune system for long-term health. The proprietary manufacturing and packaging process unique to The Missing Link® ensures that the freshly ground flaxseed inside retains maximum nutrients and remains stable without preservatives.

The specially selected ingredients within The Missing Link® Well Blend® Senior target the specific needs of senior horses. Omega-3 fatty acids support normal inflammatory pathways, while glucosamine and MSM help support healthy joints and flexibility. Probiotics may help reduce the possibility of digestive colic. Grape seed extract provides potent antioxidant protection to help eliminate free radicals associated with the aging process, plus added ginkgo may help increase brain function.

As the equine population continues to age, the research and development team at Absorbine® recognized the benefits of superfood to senior horses, and enhanced The Missing Link® formula to more completely address their particular needs. “Now that horses are living longer than ever, we feel some of the most important product development we do is around helping horses live comfortably into their golden years,” says Jaime McKinley, Vice President, New Business Development at Absorbine®. “The flaxseed, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins that The Missing Link® equine supplements are known for provide great support for aging horses, and the addition of glucosamine, MSM, grape seed extract and ginkgo round out the formula to more completely promote long-term health. We have seen very positive results from trials of Well Blend® Senior, and feel it will offer horse owners a great option towards overall wellness for their horses later in life.”

To learn more about The Missing Link® Well Blend® Senior and the complete line of The Missing Link® supplements, visit absorbine.com.

