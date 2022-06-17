AAEP Campaign to Recognize the Most-Giving Equine Veterinarians

Nominate an Altruistic Equine Veterinarian During Summer 2022 ‘Good Works’ Campaign

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) is honoring horse doctors this summer who perform “good works” to benefit horses and the equine community.

The Good Works for Horses campaign – sponsored by AAEP Educational Partner Zoetis – will recognize AAEP-member veterinarians whose volunteer efforts are having a positive effect on the equine community. Industry data show that equine veterinarians frequently volunteer, donate goods or services, make monetary contributions, or assist the equine community beyond their daily work responsibilities.

Horse owners and organizations are invited to nominate AAEP-member veterinarians who have contributed veterinary services or resources to benefit horses and the local equine community.

How the Campaign Works

Three veterinarians will be selected for recognition each month, June through August, in a Win-Place-Show order. Monthly honorees and their nominators will be acknowledged across AAEP’s media platforms and each month’s winner will receive a prize package from AAEP and Zoetis. A grand prize winner will be selected from among the three monthly “Win” honorees and honored Nov. 19 during the AAEP’s 68th Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

Examples of Good Works

The AAEP defines “good works” as selfless acts of giving back to the horse, for the sake of the horse and people they serve. Examples may include:

Offering free or low-cost vaccinations or veterinary services to a community

Volunteering services or resources at an equine rescue/retirement facility or therapeutic riding center

Responding to a natural disaster that imperils horses

Participating in educational programs for youth equine organizations

Serving the welfare of working equids domestically or internationally

Assisting local law enforcement and animal welfare groups

How to Nominate an Equine Vet

Nominations can be made online beginning June 1 at https://aaep.org/horse-owners/good-works-horses. The last day to submit an entry is August 31.

“The Good Works for Horses campaign most recently was held in 2019, and we know many, many equine veterinarians have been serving the horse and their communities in critically needed ways during the last three years,” said Dr. Emma Read 2022 AAEP President. “It is an honor for us to spotlight those who are making a difference.”

“I’m extremely proud that our division is partnering with AAEP for the Good Works for Horses initiative,” said Dr. Nathan Voris, Associate Director of Equine Technical Services for Zoetis Equine. “We’ve always known that equine veterinarians are incredibly generous with their time and expertise, and supporting this program is a chance for us to help the AAEP to recognize those who truly go above and beyond by volunteering in ways that help horses and horse people.”

