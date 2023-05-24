A RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSE WHO SEEK A UNIQUE HOME & LIFESTYLE – OAK HARBOR, WA

At Team Kelli Lang, my expert buyer’s agents and administrative staff work together to give each client – whether selling a home or a buying a home – first class service. The towns we serve include Anacortes, Oak Harbor, Coupeville, La Conner, and greater Skagit County. We pride ourselves on professionalism, thoughtful attention, and making the home buying and selling process a pleasurable experience.

As someone who always strives for excellence, I attribute much of my success to my love of real estate, knowledge of the area, and a tenacity that drives me to win for my clients, all with a smile and a bit of fun. This drive also inspires my real estate team, whose hard work earned us the #15 Medium Sized Team in the US and #1 in Washington State with Re/Max!

On a personal side, I truly love where I live. I grew up in Oak Harbor, and my husband and I choose to raise our family in Anacortes. The communities in Skagit County and North Whidbey Island are welcoming and neighborly with vibrant food scenes with a mix of retail and boutique shopping. While there are a wide range of activities to enjoy like biking, kayaking, hiking and more, on a sunny Sunday, you’ll most likely find us out boating with our children and Roman, our Australian Shepherd.

Would you like to work together? I would love be your guide in navigating the competitive Oak Harbor and Anacortes real estate markets, as well as the additional communities we serve. Please reach out. I’d love the opportunity to put my expertise and savvy to work for you!

www.KelliLangRealEstate.com | (360) 392-5734 | Team@kellilang.com