A RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSE WHO SEEK A UNIQUE HOME & LIFESTYLE – OAK HARBOR, WA

Stunning 350+ acre working farm with sprawling spectacular territorial, water, and mountain views. Imagine the gorgeous sunsets sparkling off the ocean. Potential for numerous business ventures such as a wedding venue, winery, brewery, ranch, and/or remain a working farm. Plenty of acreage to add crops or orchards. Two east parcels can be developed into 5-acre residential lots. Numerous buildings include original barn and silo, milking parlor, office, workshop, storage, and stalls. Five separate homes currently rented but would also make great Airbnb or accommodations for guests of a winery or wedding venue. Walking trail to Beach runs parallel with the property. Bring your dreams and make them a reality on your own piece of Whidbey Island history.  View Listing

MLS: 2063562 | 366.997 acres | $5,985,000

~ Listing agent must be present for all showings ~
Please call/text Kelli Lang to schedule a private showing 360.929.2217
Buyer to provide preapproval or proof of funds prior to showings.
