9790 Peace Rd, Blaine, WA 98230 – A True Slice of Paradise

A true slice of paradise offering 21+ acres of rolling pastures and light forest. A winding driveway and beautiful gated entry lead to a stunning potential building site and impressive 60′ x 62′ three bay shop with water and power. This sunny property is ready to take in any direction! Two legal parcels – 16.22 acres and 4.79 acres. Much of the heavy lifting already compete and paid for including, wetland delineation, septic design and drilled well. Currently in hay production and yielding 70 tons of orchard/fescue hay last year alone. Buzzing with wildlife – deer, eagles and waterfowl, that any nature lover will appreciate. Fantastic location on a quiet, private road and Lynden schools. Bring your dreams of living on acreage to life!

$649,000

MLS#: 2055861

9790 Peace Rd Blaine WA 98230 sky-9
9790 Peace Rd Blaine WA 98230 sky-16
9790 Peace Rd Blaine WA 98230 ground-16
9790 Peace Rd Blaine WA 98230 ground-4
9790 Peace Rd Blaine WA 98230 ground-9
9790 Peace Rd Blaine WA 98230 sky-19


  • Maria Danieli

