Marketplace

Custom Barn Inspired Home – 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA

Custom Barn Inspired Home – 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA
NW Horse Source

Custom barn inspired home uniquely crafted featuring upcycled barn wood from an original historical barn on the property. The harmonious balance of exposed beams and rustic finishes with the updated chef’s kitchen creates a warm feel to the home. 6 burner Imperial range, double oven, terra cotta tile, 28 foot vaulted ceiling in the great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, sunroom/atrium. Private 5 ac with detached garage/shop with upstairs loft, garden, patio, storage shed and fenced pasture. 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230. MLS # 1338847.

Offered at $579,000
More Info

Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230 Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230 Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230 Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230

Allison Trimble 9549 Sunrise Rd Blaine, WA 98230

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace