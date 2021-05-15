9505 245th Ave SE, Monroe, WA – 20+ acres of privacy

Truly unique 20+ acres of total privacy where the possibilities are endless! Nearly new Timberland Home offers beautiful interior finishes, quartz counters, tile backsplash, tile/stone baths, laundry with dog shower, French doors to deck, Great room design with vaulted ceilings and slider double door to full length decking. Master suite with barn door to bath and French doors to deck. Multiple multi-purpose buildings, walking trails throughout the property, forested backdrop surrounds the home with walking path to barn and pastures. Horse components offer custom barn w/tack room, stall and double stall covered overhang, loafing shed and Noble panel paddock. Gently sloping sunny lush pastures and 2 entrances to the property!

3 bedroom | 2 baths | 1,606 sq ft | 21 acres

$749,000

MLS: #1765454

This article sponsored by: