8565 261st Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98053 – Fern Ridge Farm

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate

Fern Ridge Farm ~ Redmond

Commanding Vistas of Cascade Mountains and Snoqualmie Valley blend harmoniously with fine Equestrian living on Union Hill. Timeless Cape Cod style home offering quality horse facilities & privacy on over 22 acres. Multiple fenced pastures, significant riding trails within property, 70 X 197 covered arena. 20 stall capacity horse components with luxury main barn, heated tack rooms with multiple lockers and loaded with amenities. Beautifully appointed home of grand proportions, Primary suite with sitting room and fireplace, spa bath and walk-through closet. Secret room, lower-level Rec room/gym, Media and wine rooms, handsome den, full length decking, fully fenced 1/2-acre dog yard, ideally located minutes to Downtown Redmond.

4 bedroom | 5 bathroom | 6590 sq ft | 22.12 acres

$3,850,000

MLS: 2129222


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Our Magazine Columns

Articles Categories

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):