8505 Marion Road, Turner, OR

Amazing equestrian property located in Turner OR, a quaint suburb of Salem, Oregon’s Capital City, located an hour south of Portland. Turner is a charming town with antique shops, bakery, brew pub, restaurant, best pizza ever, community swimming pool, and home of the annual Lamb Festival. Enjoy the charm of Oregon and escape city life. Operating Boarding Facility with huge income potential. Dual living opportunity here with two homes. 60X120 enclosed arena and 48 matted stalls, tack rooms, hay storage (stalls located in arena barn and 2nd barn). 150X300 fenced outdoor arena, 13 pasture turnouts with room for more. Property is flat and usable with mountain views. Grow hay on the 15 acre hay field that has produced between 27 to 36 tons of hay.

4 bed | 3.5 bath | 3,026 sq ft

$749,000

MLS: #20607655

