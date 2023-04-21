814 Meadowlark Dr, Lynden, WA 98264 – Perfectly Appointed Equestrian Property

Perfectly appointed one acre equestrian property with charming 1314 sq ft Craftsman home. Fully remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets and quartz countertops. Original charm with custom wood accents and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Cozy gas fireplace and heat pump with AC. The backyard is fully fenced and features a new Trex deck. Detached 2 car garage with insulated second story. Freshly painted heated barn offers a tack room, matted hay storage, and 2 matted stalls with all-weather runs. 66’X132″ outdoor arena is ready for new hoofprints. Surrounding pasture is desirable sandy loam soils, excellent for year-round grazing. Ample parking for trucks/trailers. This property is a testament to the ease that comes with a thoughtful layout.
3 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1314 sq ft | 1.010 acres
$725,000
Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality.
