814 Meadowlark Dr, Lynden, WA 98264 – Perfectly Appointed Equestrian Property

Perfectly appointed one acre equestrian property with charming 1314 sq ft Craftsman home. Fully remodeled kitchen with soft close cabinets and quartz countertops. Original charm with custom wood accents and luxury vinyl plank throughout. Cozy gas fireplace and heat pump with AC. The backyard is fully fenced and features a new Trex deck. Detached 2 car garage with insulated second story. Freshly painted heated barn offers a tack room, matted hay storage, and 2 matted stalls with all-weather runs. 66’X132″ outdoor arena is ready for new hoofprints. Surrounding pasture is desirable sandy loam soils, excellent for year-round grazing. Ample parking for trucks/trailers. This property is a testament to the ease that comes with a thoughtful layout.

 

3 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1314 sq ft | 1.010 acres

$725,000

Listing ID 2058180

→ VIRTUAL TOUR ←

