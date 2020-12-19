fbpx

805 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, WA – 10.69 acre hobby farm

Country living at its finest! Breathtaking mountain views welcome you to this 10.69 acre hobby farm with perfect sandy loam soils and water rights. Charming single story ranch-style home with tasteful updates throughout, such as new paint, windows, fixtures and flooring. Master suite features a generous master bath. Equestrian amenities include a 150′ X 300′ arena, roundpen and (5) 14′ X 12′ matted stalls with runs. Fantastic 1,956 sq ft shop with workshop, loft, 220v and 30 amp RV plug. The 4,560 sq ft barn has pass-through roll-up doors, equipment storage lean-to, stall lean-to, heated tackroom and bathroom. Perfect for events or entertaining, doors open from the main barn to reveal a saloon-style bar tucked inside the tackroom!

 

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 2,185 sq ft | 10.69 acres

$825,000

MLS #NWM1697908

 

 

 


