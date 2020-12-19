805 Birch Bay Lynden Road, Lynden, WA – 10.69 acre hobby farm

Country living at its finest! Breathtaking mountain views welcome you to this 10.69 acre hobby farm with perfect sandy loam soils and water rights. Charming single story ranch-style home with tasteful updates throughout, such as new paint, windows, fixtures and flooring. Master suite features a generous master bath. Equestrian amenities include a 150′ X 300′ arena, roundpen and (5) 14′ X 12′ matted stalls with runs. Fantastic 1,956 sq ft shop with workshop, loft, 220v and 30 amp RV plug. The 4,560 sq ft barn has pass-through roll-up doors, equipment storage lean-to, stall lean-to, heated tackroom and bathroom. Perfect for events or entertaining, doors open from the main barn to reveal a saloon-style bar tucked inside the tackroom!
3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 2,185 sq ft | 10.69 acres
$825,000
Allison Trimble has a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Cal Poly, SLO. After her graduation in 1999, Allison started Coastal Equine and has been training and competing in cowhorse, reining and cutting events. She has had marked success in the show pen boasting many titles and championships.
Willfully Guided is an educational program based on Allison’s training process. For more information visit: www.willfullyguided.com
Allison is also a Realtor specializing in horse properties, hobby and commercial farms, and family housing. She combines her experience in the horse industry with her lifelong involvement in real estate to help clients find their perfect property. Learn more at www.coastalrealtywa.com