791 W Wiser Lake Road – Ferndale, WA
Single story, 4 bed, 2 bath home on 4 private acres, nestled in the trees, with Frasier Mt Views. Full remodel. Brand new cement siding, all new flooring, forced air propane heating system w/ new ductwork, propane fireplaces and fixtures. Kitchen and bathroom remodel w/ quartz countertops, maple cabinets and new appliances. Large master suite w private deck. Features spacious shop w/ parking & workshop space. Barn w/ tack/hay room w/ two stall bays & pasture space. Excellent soil & garden space. 791 W Wiser Lake Road, Ferndale, WA MLS# 1135856

Offered at $498,000
791 W Wiser Lake Road Overhead  791 W Wiser Lake Road Front791 W Wiser Lake Road Kitchen  791 W Wiser Lake Road Living791 W Wiser Lake Road Master  791 W Wiser Lake Road Porch

