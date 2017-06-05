Single story, 4 bed, 2 bath home on 4 private acres, nestled in the trees, with Frasier Mt Views. Full remodel. Brand new cement siding, all new flooring, forced air propane heating system w/ new ductwork, propane fireplaces and fixtures. Kitchen and bathroom remodel w/ quartz countertops, maple cabinets and new appliances. Large master suite w private deck. Features spacious shop w/ parking & workshop space. Barn w/ tack/hay room w/ two stall bays & pasture space. Excellent soil & garden space. 791 W Wiser Lake Road, Ferndale, WA MLS# 1135856
Offered at $498,000
More Info
www.AllisonTrimble.com
Allison Trimble | Sally Newton
allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
Coastal Realty on Facebook
Google+
RSS