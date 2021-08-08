7635 Woodland Rd. Ferndale, WA 98248 – Charming home on 5 acres

Charming 4 bedroom, 3,272sq ft home on 5 acres. Open concept with living room, dining room and large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Wolf gas range/oven. Master on main with walk in closet. Large 3 bay shop, 2 storage sheds (one that is powered), RV hook up and wired for hot tub in back yard. Horse show pits, axe throwing land and fire pit: Great for entertaining! 4 stall barn with hay loft and tack room. Electric fenced pasture, and a covered feed area in field. Chicken coop, well established garden and orchard. Perfect for having your horses, chickens and pets at home!
4 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 3,272 sq ft | 5 acres
MLS#1816643
$805,000
