7635 Woodland Rd. Ferndale, WA 98248 – Charming home on 5 acres

by
Charming 4 bedroom, 3,272sq ft home on 5 acres.  Open concept with living room, dining room and large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a Wolf gas range/oven.  Master on main with walk in closet.  Large 3 bay shop, 2 storage sheds (one that is powered), RV hook up and wired for hot tub in back yard.  Horse show pits, axe throwing land and fire pit: Great for entertaining! 4 stall barn with hay loft and tack room.  Electric fenced pasture, and a covered feed area in field.  Chicken coop, well established garden and orchard.  Perfect for having your horses, chickens and pets at home!
4 bedroom | 2.5 bathroom | 3,272 sq ft | 5 acres
MLS#1816643
$805,000

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »