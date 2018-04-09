Marketplace

IMMACULATE Turn-key 9.85 Equestrian Acres – 7438 Ham Rd Ferndale, WA

This IMMACULATE 9.85 equestrian acres is turn-key and a hobby farmers dream! Fully manicured acreage is fully fenced and cross fenced. Very nicely maintained 3 bedroom 2.25 bath farm home with covered walk around porch. Four stall barn with insulated tack room, timed lighting, hot water heater and more. The outdoor arena is 100’x120′ surrounded by split rail fence. Equipment covered storage shed and additional utility/small animal building with hay loft. The round pen and run-in shed stays! MLS #1259043. 7438 Ham Rd, Ferndale, WA 98248.

Offered at $689,000
Contact Brandi Coplen
360-201-3951 | bcoplen@windermere.com

A little bit about me… I am a Whatcom County native and a nationally recognized equestrian. This is one of the nicest Equine setups in the County. Call me for a tour at 360-201-3951. If this one is not right for you, let me use my professional expertise to help you buy or sell your next great place.

360-201-3951 | bcoplen@windermere.com
