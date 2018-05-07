10 Acre Horse Ranch & Indoor Arena – Elma, Washington

Convenient location near Olympia. 9 stall barn, 60 X 72 enclosed/lighted arena and 30 X 36 shop. Beautifully remodeled 2688 sqft home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, family room and bonus room. Featuring custom granite counters, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room, large stone fireplace. Master suite with tiled, walk-in shower. Large deck overlooking property with views of Capital Forest and Olympic Mountains. Fenced and cross-fenced with gated entry. 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington. MLS# 1208700.

Kathryn Franzen, Riley Jackson Real Estate

360-791-4170 | kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com

Offered at $645,000

