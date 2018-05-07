Marketplace

10 Acre Horse Ranch & Indoor Arena – Elma, Washington

10 Acre Horse Ranch & Indoor Arena – Elma, Washington
NW Horse Source

 

Convenient location near Olympia. 9 stall barn, 60 X 72 enclosed/lighted arena and 30 X 36 shop. Beautifully remodeled 2688 sqft home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, family room and bonus room. Featuring custom granite counters, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling in living room, large stone fireplace. Master suite with tiled, walk-in shower. Large deck overlooking property with views of Capital Forest and Olympic Mountains. Fenced and cross-fenced with gated entry. 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington. MLS# 1208700.

Kathryn Franzen, Riley Jackson Real Estate
360-791-4170 | kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com

Offered at $645,000
More Info

Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington  Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington

Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington  Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington  Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington

Kathryn Franzen 73 Raspberry Rd Elma, Washington
Kathryn Franzen
Riley Jackson Real Estate
360-791-4170
kathryn@kathrynfranzen.com

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace

Copyright ©2001-2018 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Northern California, Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia.

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.