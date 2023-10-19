7240 Emerson Road, Everson, WA 98247 – Hobby Farm

by
Home » Blog » Real Estate
Hobby Farm

Charming farmhouse on shy 10 acres with a shop. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office/bonus room that has been used as a 3rd bedroom. Great floorplan, on-demand hot water heater, mini split with A/C, and updated bathroom. The shop is perfect for hobbies, storage, or turn it into a barn! Fertile, sandy loam soils make this an ideal property for a farmer, or gardener to let their dream run wild! Animal lover? Horse enthusiast? Bring your livestock and pets and make this property your own! Gorgeous views of the foothills and close to town. Adjacent 100+ acre farm listed under MLS# 2168003.

 

2 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,092 sq ft | 9.20 acres

$459,000

MLS # 2171111

Hobby Farm
Hobby Farm
Hobby Farm
Hobby Farm
7240 Emerson Road Everson WA Allison Trimble 6
Hobby Farm
Hobby Farm
7240 Emerson Road Everson WA Allison Trimble 7
7240 Emerson Road Everson WA Allison Trimble 10


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

  • Maria Danieli

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
physicians-mutual-pet-insurance-banners
generac-home-standby-generator-banners