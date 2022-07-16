7205 210th Street SE Snohomish, WA – Turnkey Equestrian Dream

Wendy has over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing of residential real estate in Snohomish and King County, WA. She has specialized training and experience in Equestrian property and is a fellow equestrian. Wendy will lead you through the selling or buying process with superior customer service. References provided.

E: kondoqueen@windermere.com | C: (425) 478-9789 | W: wendykondohomes.com