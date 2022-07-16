7205 210th Street SE Snohomish, WA – Turnkey Equestrian Dream

7205 210th Street SE Snohomish WA Wendy Kondo

Turnkey Equestrian Dream Property on 5 Acres

Covered 60 x 120 Arena, 25 stalls, amazing barn with private lockers, hot water wash rack, kitchen, bathroom, feed and hay storage. Fenced and cross-fenced pastures. Huge outbuilding with 2 car garage/shop, storage bay, and huge office space above. Guest house + art studio/gym. Close in location on secluded dead end road.

2 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,800 sq ft | 5 acres

$1,295,000

MLS: 1954727

