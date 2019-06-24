Marketplace

Equestrian Enthusiasts Will Appreciate! Ferndale, WA

Equestrian Enthusiasts Will Appreciate! Ferndale, WA
NW Horse Source

Equestrian enthusiasts will appreciate this shy 5 acre hobby farm on sandy loam soil. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath main home with Corian countertops, large family room, 2 fireplaces and attached oversized 2 car garage. Permitted 1254 sq ft ADU is 3 bed, 2 bath makes a perfect rental at $1500 per month. Metered separately. Awesome 5 stall barn with water in stalls, attached runs, loft, tack area and ample hay storage. 60′ roundpen, level pasture is fenced and cross fenced with gorgeous 5 pipe rail panels. 7010 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale, WA 98248. MLS # 1476531.

Offered at $637,500
More Info

Allison Trimble 7010 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale Allison Trimble 7010 Dahlberg Rd FerndaleAllison Trimble 7010 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale Allison Trimble 7010 Dahlberg Rd FerndaleAllison Trimble 7010 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale Allison Trimble 7010 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale

7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace