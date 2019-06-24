Equestrian Enthusiasts Will Appreciate! Ferndale, WA

Equestrian enthusiasts will appreciate this shy 5 acre hobby farm on sandy loam soil. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath main home with Corian countertops, large family room, 2 fireplaces and attached oversized 2 car garage. Permitted 1254 sq ft ADU is 3 bed, 2 bath makes a perfect rental at $1500 per month. Metered separately. Awesome 5 stall barn with water in stalls, attached runs, loft, tack area and ample hay storage. 60′ roundpen, level pasture is fenced and cross fenced with gorgeous 5 pipe rail panels. 7010 Dahlberg Rd Ferndale, WA 98248. MLS # 1476531.

Offered at $637,500

