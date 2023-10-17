7001 Palm Lane Anacortes WA 98221 – Exquisite Equestrian Oasis

 Exquisite Equestrian Oasis. The perfect blend of luxury and privacy nestled on a picturesque 10 +/- acre 2-lot property! Delight in the New, professionally designed gourmet kitchen with stunning views of Mt Baker and Cascades. Open dining area with French doors to oversized decks and outdoor living space. Bright sunroom to Koi Ponds. Lush gardens, fountains, and serene sitting areas. Private flowering courtyard off Primary bedroom and office. New wide plank flooring with radiant heat. Professionally installed Home Theater. Barn with tack room, hay loft, 2 “run-in” stalls, and large, divided sand paddocks. Fenced pastures, 60 ft arena. Fenced organic veg garden. Heated 765 ft +/- space for office/business. The second 5-acre lot is buildable. See Features List!

 

4 bedroom | 2.25 bathroom | 3,788 sq ft | 10.30 acres

$2,498,000

MLS # 2152794

