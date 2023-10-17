7001 Palm Lane Anacortes WA 98221 – Exquisite Equestrian Oasis

Hi! I am Eileen Hebert. My specialty is making your home sale or purchase an easy and enjoyable journey. I have been in the real estate industry since 2001, beginning in mortgages and finance. I was a loan officer until 2015 when I made the jump to becoming a real estate consultant.

As a loan officer, I helped hundreds of home buyers purchase homes through conventional loans, as well as VA and FHA. Assisting military and retired military home buyers is one of my specialties, as well as my ability to anticipate lender challenges and proactively work with buyers to solve these. In fact, I call upon my business background to property evaluate market conditions to determine the right course of action for both buyers and sellers.

My goal is to serve as your real estate advocate. I will always provide my honest assessment, helping you evaluate and make the best decisions based on your needs. Providing the very best in client care is what drives me. My goal is always 5-Star customer service and my business is built on referrals and repeat clients. I am also a professional who builds relationships with other local real estate brokers and collaborates with local service providers as those are key components to having a strong professional network – one I can call upon to help solve my clients’ problems should the need arise.

Personally, I have lived in Washington all my life and am very familiar with communities up and down the I-5 corridor and in Skagit, Whatcom, and Island Counties. I have lived in Anacortes since 1998 and there is no place I would rather live than Anacortes!

Areas of Specialty

• Luxury Homes

• Waterfront Properties

• View Homes

• Active and Retired Military – VA Loan Specialist

Certifications & Designations

• CRS, Certified Residential Specialist

• ABR, Accredited Buyer Representative

• SRES, Seniors Real Estate Specialist

W: AnacortesLifestyle.com | P: 360.770.7090 | E: Eileen@AnacortesLifestyle.com