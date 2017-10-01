Partially Wooded 13.6 Acres – 6704 Mount Baker Hwy Deming, WA

Mountain views abound with this partially wooded 13.6 acres with beautiful pasture; perfect for horses or livestock. Large barn/shop to store all your toys or animals. Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home provides ample space with 2 large living rooms, dining room, and sun room. Attached 1 car garage and carport, paved driveway provides plenty of space to park RV’s. Lovely landscaped property with magnificent views of both Red Mt and Slide Mt. MLS # 14805710. 6704 Mount Baker Hwy Deming, WA 98244.
Offered at $350,000
