6558 Northwest Dr, Ferndale, WA 98248, Picture perfect shy 5-acre, fully fenced hobby farm

JUST LISTED: Picture perfect shy 5-acre, fully fenced hobby farm with pastoral and Mount Baker views. 1972 sq ft, 4 bd, 2.25 ba home with an open floor plan, huge picture windows, upstairs massive cedar/Trex deck, and downstairs wrap around deck and patio with hot tub. Detached oversized 2 car garage, 28′ X 36′ shop with concrete floor and 220amp service, lean-to, chicken coop, and dog runs. 28′ X 30′ barn with 3 stalls with exterior doors. Fenced pastures with lush grass are ready for livestock! Soils in this area are very well-drained. Brand new septic in 2019, new 50-year roof in 2017, full RV hookup, garden space, solar panels & natural gas keep utilities low, and Comcast internet. This property is immaculately maintained and truly has it all!
4 bedroom | 2.25 bathroom | 1,972 sq ft | Shy 5 acres
$849,000
Allison and Blake earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD™ recognition for experience, knowledge, and expertise in million-dollar and above residential properties. Allison and Blake are Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists™ (CLHMS), an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. We both have extensive experience as equestrian professionals which gives us a unique set of skills and experiences that benefit both Buyers and Sellers. Let us help you make your equestrian dream a reality.
E: allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com | C: 360-961-5537 | W: www.allisontrimble.com
