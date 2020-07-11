6502 Little Road SE, Turner, OR

by

OREGON Beautiful 36 acre income Equestrian located on a quiet road in Turner OR, minutes from Salem. Spacious 2306 sf home with pasture views and large deck for entertaining. 72X168 Indoor Arena, 160′ Round Outdoor Arena, 21 stalls, 14’ aisle way, tack rooms, office, hot wash rack, hot walker, hay storage. Shop building and covered RV parking. Perimeter fencing and cross fenced. 15-20 acre hay field, year-round creek frontage, apple orchard. Convenient access to I-5.

$1,150,000

MLS: 19390762

6502 Little Road SE, Turner, OR  97392

http://tinyurl.com/6502LittleRoad

 

 

Peggy Kernan, Principal Broker, Horsepower Real Estate

OregonAcreageProperty@gmail.com

503-931-9751

WesternOregonHorseProperties.com

 

 

