Updated Home, Storybook Barn, 40×60 Shop, 37 Acres

Captivating farm house sits on 37 acres w/ a storybook barn, detached garage, 40×60 shop + restoration garage fit to repair semi-trucks. 1923 charm w/today’s modern living. 4 bd home was completely remodeled in 2011 w/main floor master. Sunny, level, fenced acreage has 360’ mountain views. Property currently produces $1300/mo. Perfect location & amenities for farm to table destination, wedding venue or equestrian estate. Close to Black Mtn Ranch and the former Woodland Bennett Farm. 6338 Mt. Baker Hwy, Deming, WA 98244. MLS #1435305. Contact Tresie Wiersma, 360-815-5208.

Offered at $750,000

More Info

Listed by:

Windermere Real Estate



Windermere Equestrian Living – The North Group

Tresie Wiersma 360-815-5208 tresie@windermere.com