606 156th St NE, Arlington WA ~ Equestrian Classic

Immaculately maintained Equestrian Classic ~ 4 bdrm home with so many features I had to attach the list separately. There is also an adorable 2 bdrm 2nd home on the property (currently rented). 2 primary suites, one on main floor and one on upper floor. Home was updated in 2020 ~ 3400 sf that flows nicely. Large rec room above garage is perfect for large gatherings. Barn w/ 10 stalls, outdoor riding arena w/ rubber footing, round pen, fenced pastures. 6+ acres with creek, fruit trees and dramatic year-round views of the Cascades & sunrises. Located in an attractive neighborhood on dead-end street, on-site well provides exceptionally clear & tasty water. Completely Invisible dog fence. These two beautiful homes are a must see!

4 bedroom | 3.5 bathrooms | 2nd home | 6.07 acres

$1,800,000

MLS: #1928499

