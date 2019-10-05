Private 10.5 Acre Estate – Graham, WA

WELCOME…to this private 10.5 acre estate nestled in Graham WA. Enjoy the pastoral views thru vaulted living room windows in this Cedar custom built home & graciously entertain from its granite appointed kitchen. The main floor Master Suite w/walk-in closet has private assess onto the spacious wrap-around deck w/hot-tub & fire-pit & serene sitting areas to watch the deer & your favorite horses & cattle graze.

The upstairs lofts central library is flanked by 2 large bedrooms. The daylight basement features a single bedroom, kitchenette & sitting area w/access to the 2-car attached garage & connected carport.

Black-top & well graveled drives lead you past the Barn/Agri. building currently serving as the well-known Wildflower Vet large & small animal clinic facility. Offices, storage & washroom occupy the original horse stalls. Upstairs is the caretakers quarters, a one bedroom, ¾ bath, with kitchenette & sitting area.

This property is comprised of two lots, 6.29 acres with the major improvements. The 4.46 adjacent unimproved acres also enjoys a separate Rainier Ranches gated access for future development as a separate building site. The entrance to both lots are privately gated. The property has a fully fenced perimeter & enjoys extensive cross-fenced pastures, lightly treed grazing areas & includes four scattered run-in shelters. There’s plenty of graveled parking for guests, your RV’s, boats & horse trailers, & other “big boy toys” plus…enclosed tack & tool rooms, equipment & hay storage shelters.

Elementary & Middle Schools are close & convenient along 260th St E & just a mile or so from Mountain Hwy 7 (Pacific Ave). Major shopping is available just to the North along 224th in Spanaway & along Meridian in Graham.” When you come home each day….this is where you will want to stay! 6010 260th St E. Graham, WA 98338. NWMLS# 1526909.

Offered at $859,000

Listing Agent: Cathie Christie, Windermere Equestrian Lifestyles

