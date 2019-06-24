Shy 6 Acres, Newer Barn, Amazing Mt Baker View! Ferndale, WA

Best Mt Baker view in the county over the pond, across the valley! Shy 6 acres. Bring your horses and your cars! Newer 6 stall decked-out horse barn and loft storage, cross-fenced pasture. 36×48 shop with car lift, office, loft storage. Park 6 cars indoors + lots of off-street parking. Covered 36×24 picnic stand with lights, room for tables for 60 people. Host the Car Club! RV carport, greenhouse, chicken coop. Open space. 1987 home, master on main, plus 3 more bedrooms, plus office with closet, and family room downstairs, pool table, bar… triple pane windows! 5720 North Star Rd Ferndale, WA 98248. MLS # 1448006.
Offered at $650,000
More Info
.
Shari Draper – Broker
Windermere Real Estate/Whatcom, Inc.
Direct: (360) 384-4000
Office: (360) 734-7500
Email: sharidraper@windermere.com
Website: www.ShariDraper.com
Find me on Facebook
Google+
RSS