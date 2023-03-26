5709 Putnam Road, Everson, WA 98247 – Spring Frog Farm at the Holistic Homestead

Spring Frog Farm at the Holistic Homestead has a wonderful reputation for producing locally sourced, WSDA Organically Certified vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers and eggs. Exceptionally well-drained, fertile soils, irrigation water with water right claim, Southern exposure, and sustainable management plans make this the perfect place for the next farmer’s dreams to bloom! Two large hoop greenhouses, processing barn with USDA processing kitchen, washing and packing stations, storage room, and walk-in cooler. Quintessential farmhouse with attached carport is tucked privately into the cedars. Adorable farmstand is perfect for summertime sales and historical success with U-Pick berries. High-speed internet, just 15 minutes to Bellingham.
5 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,576 sq ft | 9.80 acres
$750,000
Listing ID 2044232
