5709 Putnam Rd, Everson, WA 98247 ~ Organic Vegetable Farm

Spring Frog Farm at the Holistic Homestead has a wonderful reputation for producing locally sourced, WSDA Organically Certified vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers, and eggs. Exceptionally well-drained, fertile soils, irrigation water with water rights, Southern exposure, and sustainable management plans make this the perfect place for the next farmer’s dreams to bloom! Four large hoop greenhouses, processing barn complete with USDA processing kitchen, washing and packing stations, storage room, and walk-in cooler. A quintessential farmhouse with an attached carport is tucked privately into the cedars. The adorable farmstand is perfect for summertime sales and historical success with U-Pick berries. High-speed internet, just 15 minutes to Bellingham.

9.80 acres | 5 bedroom-1 bath | USDA Kitchen

$1,300,000

MLS: #1956165

