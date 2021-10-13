55th Annual Congress Super Sale – Just Days Away on October 16

Since the very first All American Quarter Horse Congress, the Congress Super Sale has been a feature of this amazing show produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association. In 2021 buyers will be able to shop and bid on nearly 100 Quarter Horses and Paints in the auction held on October 16 in Columbus, Ohio,” states Mike Jennings of the Professional Horse Services, LLC management team. “They will find excellent yearling prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle in the Congress Sale Stakes sessions. The Super Session offers a nice selection of show horses, other prospects and broodmares.”

Catalogs are available at the Congress. A digital version of the sale catalog, to view or download, can be found on the Pro Horse Services website. The website also offers a preview of the sale entries that includes photos and videos – https://prohorseservices.com/2021/2021-congress-super-sale/

A featured entry in the Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes is the 2021 Congress Champion Longe Line yearling, Hip# 62 MAKE N MONEY, that is already a WORLD CHAMPION NSBA/BCF in Color Open and Color Non Pro Longe Line. Eighty Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle yearlings, sired by the top stallions in the industry will be offered in the sale.

The main features of the CONGRESS SUPER SALE are the CONGRESS SALE STAKES sessions for yearling prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle. Yearlings offered in these sessions can be made eligible for the CONGRESS SALE STAKES CLASSES, which feature Open and Non-Pro divisions in both classes for 2-year-olds at the 2022 Congress. Since the Congress Horse show could not be held in 2020, classes for 2 and 3-year-olds will be held in 2021 WITH A TOTAL PURSE $157,750. Horse showing in the 3-year-old classes were offered in the 2019 Super Sale and horses showing in the 2-year-old classes were offered in the 2020 Internet Super Sale.

The SUPER SESSION is for Show Horses, Broodmares and other Prospects. Outstanding horses have already been consigned. This group includes an APHA Superior Novice Amateur Western Pleasure horse, ROM qualifiers, point earners and quality broodmares.

Absentee and phone bidding are available. Contact Professional Horse Services, LLC and arrange before 5:00 PM, Thursday, October 14.

Auction management services are provided to the Ohio Quarter Horse Association by Professional Horse Services, LLC, owned by Mike and Stephanie Jennings of Round Hill, Virginia.

To obtain more information about entering or bidding on horses in the Congress Horse Sales contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/