55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen, WA 98520 – Twin Home Equestrian Estate

This amazing estate property has not just one but TWO full sized homes sited on over 23 acres set privately above and with trail access to the expansive Johns River Wildlife Area! Each home is a solidly built 2064 SqFt 3 bedroom 2 bath timber frame design featuring 3 car garage, covered swim spa tub, custom fire pit, 500 gallon buried propane, built in generator and attractively landscaped yard. Additional septic, well and power are installed for two future cabins as icing on the cake! Add in the 1728 SqFt barn with heated tack room, full bath and fenced pasture with direct access to riding trails and you have a unique equestrian property that would make an amazing generational compound or equestrian vacation rental. Only 10 min from the beach too!

6 bedroom | 4 bathroom | 4,128 sq ft | 23.41 acres

$1,690,000

CLICK for Gallery: MLS # 2172196

Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA 02a
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA 02c
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA 04e1
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA m2
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA b
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA b04f
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA 04a
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA b02b3
Mike Coverdale 55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen WA DJI_0592


