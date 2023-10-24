55 & 59 Bear Meadows Lane, Aberdeen, WA 98520 – Twin Home Equestrian Estate

This amazing estate property has not just one but TWO full sized homes sited on over 23 acres set privately above and with trail access to the expansive Johns River Wildlife Area! Each home is a solidly built 2064 SqFt 3 bedroom 2 bath timber frame design featuring 3 car garage, covered swim spa tub, custom fire pit, 500 gallon buried propane, built in generator and attractively landscaped yard. Additional septic, well and power are installed for two future cabins as icing on the cake! Add in the 1728 SqFt barn with heated tack room, full bath and fenced pasture with direct access to riding trails and you have a unique equestrian property that would make an amazing generational compound or equestrian vacation rental. Only 10 min from the beach too!
6 bedroom | 4 bathroom | 4,128 sq ft | 23.41 acres
$1,690,000
CLICK for Gallery: MLS # 2172196
Condo Specialist | Land Specialist | Waterfront Specialist
Local History
Mike was raised in the South Beach community of Westport and after high school traveled the country as a commercial helicopter pilot. Mike moved home in 1991 to open a real estate office and has a thorough knowledge of the area and properties within it. Active in the community, Mike has been involved in the Chamber of Commerce, Westport Planning Commission, Lodging & Tourism Committee, Kiwanis and heads the committee for the annual “Salmon Tales Festival”.
Experience
Mike has been in Real Estate since 1987 and the Broker/Owner of his office since 1992. Mike was awarded Realtor of the Year in 2004 from the Grays Harbor Association of Realtors for his professionalism, community activism and success as well as the Harold Holm Community Service Award in 2001 for his involvement in various local organizations and events.
Coastal Community
The South Beach Community consists of Westport, Grayland, North Cove, Tokeland and Ocosta. 18 Miles of Sandy Beach, Beautiful Marina and many Historic Settings make Coastal Washington an attractive place to visit or live! The South Beach lifestyle is unpretentious… unhurried… and relatively unknown since 7 out of 10 people in Western Washington have yet to discover it’s charm!
Family
Mike & his wife Liz enjoy the laid back coastal life of the south beach with their young daughter Isabel. Mike’s sons, Josh, Drew & Brit are out of school and making their own way in the world.
P: 360-581-3399 | E: WestportMike@Windermere.com | W: WestportMike.com