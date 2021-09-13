525 Sage Hills Dr – Wenatchee, WA

HORSE LOVERS DREAM PROPERTY on the Edge of Town!! Impeccable Home, completely updated in1994, situated on 2.67 flat acres with 3 shares Wenatchee Reclamation water. Kitchen overlooks the family room with access to the oversized enjoyable deck providing a breathtaking view of the Wenatchee Valley. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home includes a spacious master suite on the upper level that is truly one-of-a-kind with walk-in-closets and private deck. The lower level has a full kitchen, living room, bedroom & bath with separate walk-in access. Lower level includes 300+ sq. ft. unfinished to add bedrooms or family space. This HOME also features a large attached 2 car garage, detached 1 car garage with shop, RV PARKING and 3 stall BARN. Great horse property! Close to Sage Hills Trailhead and Number 1 Canyon.

 

4 bedroom | 4 bath | 3,804 sq ft | 2.6 acres

Price:$839,000

MLS# 1821731

 

 

Wilber Zaldivar

Premier One Properties

(Cell) 509-630-6805

Email: wilber@premierone.biz

 

