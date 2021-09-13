525 Sage Hills Dr – Wenatchee, WA

HORSE LOVERS DREAM PROPERTY on the Edge of Town!! Impeccable Home, completely updated in1994, situated on 2.67 flat acres with 3 shares Wenatchee Reclamation water. Kitchen overlooks the family room with access to the oversized enjoyable deck providing a breathtaking view of the Wenatchee Valley. This 4 bedroom, 4 bath home includes a spacious master suite on the upper level that is truly one-of-a-kind with walk-in-closets and private deck. The lower level has a full kitchen, living room, bedroom & bath with separate walk-in access. Lower level includes 300+ sq. ft. unfinished to add bedrooms or family space. This HOME also features a large attached 2 car garage, detached 1 car garage with shop, RV PARKING and 3 stall BARN. Great horse property! Close to Sage Hills Trailhead and Number 1 Canyon.

4 bedroom | 4 bath | 3,804 sq ft | 2.6 acres

Price:$839,000

MLS# 1821731

Wilber Zaldivar

Premier One Properties

(Cell) 509-630-6805

Email: wilber@premierone.biz

This article sponsored by:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.

Enjoyed this article? Share it!

Tweet



