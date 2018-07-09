42 Acre Equestrian Facility – Olympia, WA

Olympia area! Great opportunity for working horse or cattle operation with room for staff or additional rental income.

42 – acre boarding / training equestrian facility with multiple turnout pastures, barns, round pens & covered arena. Long private driveway leading to 2400 sq ft main house with attached garage on the hill with territorial view of the property along with the deer, eagles and quail! Separate entrance off of 103rd for the equestrian facility and a 2 bed, 1 full bath second residence. Newer 5’ non-climb with 2” x 6” top rail on front perimeter and some of the pastures. 70 x 70 covered arena with ability to continue to build-out the roof, sand footing. Approx. 36 x 120, 20 stall barn – stalls are matted and have high blanket bars for every stall. Smaller 4 stall barn. 7 stall shed row barn. Run-in shed in another pasture. 2 – 70’ diameter round pens, 2 smaller introduction pastures at 70 x 70 with rounded corners. 3 larger turnout pastures. Water to all pastures / barns. Large shavings shed. This has been a family owned property since the 1960’s. The owners retired in 2016 from the horse industry. At the time of their retirement, the facility was full to capacity with boarding / training clientele. This facility is well-used but has loads of potential! 5127 103rd Avenue Southeast, Olympia, WA 98513. MLS # 1317387.

More Info

Offered at $900,000

Contact Susan Jackson of Keller Williams Realty South Sound:

susan.jackson@kw.com | 360-388-6925

****

Susan Jackson, Realtor

Susan brings to her Real Estate business a world class equestrian background

of over 20 years as a professional in the Equestrian Industry.