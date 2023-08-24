505 Centre Street North, Rainier, WA 98576 – Equestrian Property in the Heart of Rainier

Equestrian Property in the Heart of Rainier

Fabulous, gated entry equestrian property, in the heart of Rainier and located in an area of large lot properties. This horse lover’s dream boasts a 3-stall barn with H/C water, 1/2 bath, heated tack room and a new metal roof in 2021, plus is 4.68 acreage with a riding arena and cross fencing. This updated 3 bed 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, new flooring and paint offers a large primary suite with a big walk-in closet and a full bath. HVAC with heat pump offers great efficiency. Also, a 2-car carport and plenty of space for the boat, RV and toys and a large deck with bench seats, and a covered area offer year-round entertaining indoors and outdoors.

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,232 sq ft | 4.68 acres

$558,900

MLS  # 2144058

Contact Brigitte Solivan for more information and to set up a showing:

Brigitte Solivan
Sales and Marketing Specialist
Phone: (253) 208-4531
Email: results@harbornet.com
Website: https://brigittesolivans.com

