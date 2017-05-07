$50,000 Seattle Stakes-Press Kit

$50,000 SEATTLE STAKES
SUNDAY, MAY 7, 2017
3-YEAR-OLD FILLIES, 20th RUNNING*, 6 FURLONGS
*Statistics represented by Federal Way Handicap
(1998-2010) & Seattle Stakes (2011-2016)
Track & world record: 1:12.94, I Keep Saying (5), July 27, 2014
*Stakes record: tie-1:14 2/5, Youcant’takeme, May 11, 2003;
1:14.58, Exclusive Diva, May 27, 2012; 1:14.41, Stopshoppingdebbie, May 26, 2013
*Most Wins
Trainer: 3, Steve Bullock (Enduring Knight, 2000; Shandra Smiles, 2001; Sariano, 2004)
Jockey: 3-tie Gallyn Mitchell (Enduring Knight, 2000; Shandra Smiles, 2001;Diamond Dollars, 2006) Ricky Frazier (Sariano, 2004; Queenledo, 2005; Ladyledue, 2009)
Owner: 3-tie, Northwest Farms (Shampoo, 2007; Exclusive Diva, 2012, Stopshoppingdebbie, 2013)
Largest winning margin: 10 lengths, Diamond Dollars (2006)
Smallest winning margin: nose, Deb’s Wildcard (May 31, 2015)
Track condition: fast 18, sloppy 1
Winner bred: Kentucky 12, Washington 5, California 1, Florida 1
Gate-to-wire winners: 7-for-19
Betting favorite: 8-for-19 Odds-on: 3-for-4
Avg. field size: 8.0 Largest: 10 (2000, 2007, 2009, 2015) Smallest: 5 (1999)
Purse: 1st— $27,500-2nd—$10,000-3rd—$7,500-4th—$3,750-5th—$1,250
OWNERS HOMETOWNS
1: Retreat Yourself (4) Mark Malnati, Rancho Mirage, CA
2: Alliford Bay (5/2) Peter Redekop, Vancouver, BC
3: Risque’s Legacy (2) Karl Krieg, Oak Harbor, WA
4: Blazinbeauty (7/2) Darrin Paul, Bothell, WA
5: Reginella (8) Luigi DiPietro, Seattle, WA; Diana DiPietro, Tukwila, WA
6: Getting Joellenned (8) George and Jane Todaro, Seattle, WA
7: Always Enuff SCRATCHED
WASHINGTON OAKS SERIES
May 7: $50,000 Seattle Stakes, 6 Furlongs
May 28: $50,000 Kent Stakes, 6 ½ Furlongs
June 25: $50,000 Irish Day Stakes, 1 Mile
July 23: $75,000 Washington Oaks, 1 1/8 Mile
Aug. 27: $50,000 WA Cup Sophomore Filly (S), 1 Mile
