$50,000 Seattle Stakes-Press Kit

$50,000 SEATTLE STAKES

SUNDAY, MAY 7, 2017

3-YEAR-OLD FILLIES, 20th RUNNING*, 6 FURLONGS

*Statistics represented by Federal Way Handicap

(1998-2010) & Seattle Stakes (2011-2016)

Track & world record: 1:12.94, I Keep Saying (5), July 27, 2014

*Stakes record: tie-1:14 2/5, Youcant’takeme, May 11, 2003;

1:14.58, Exclusive Diva, May 27, 2012; 1:14.41, Stopshoppingdebbie, May 26, 2013

*Most Wins

Trainer: 3, Steve Bullock (Enduring Knight, 2000; Shandra Smiles, 2001; Sariano, 2004)

Jockey: 3-tie Gallyn Mitchell (Enduring Knight, 2000; Shandra Smiles, 2001;Diamond Dollars, 2006) Ricky Frazier (Sariano, 2004; Queenledo, 2005; Ladyledue, 2009)

Owner: 3-tie, Northwest Farms (Shampoo, 2007; Exclusive Diva, 2012, Stopshoppingdebbie, 2013)

Largest winning margin: 10 lengths, Diamond Dollars (2006)

Smallest winning margin: nose, Deb’s Wildcard (May 31, 2015)

Track condition: fast 18, sloppy 1

Winner bred: Kentucky 12, Washington 5, California 1, Florida 1

Gate-to-wire winners: 7-for-19

Betting favorite: 8-for-19 Odds-on: 3-for-4

Avg. field size: 8.0 Largest: 10 (2000, 2007, 2009, 2015) Smallest: 5 (1999)

Purse: 1st— $27,500-2nd—$10,000-3rd—$7,500-4th—$3,750-5th—$1,250

OWNERS HOMETOWNS

1: Retreat Yourself (4) Mark Malnati, Rancho Mirage, CA

2: Alliford Bay (5/2) Peter Redekop, Vancouver, BC

3: Risque’s Legacy (2) Karl Krieg, Oak Harbor, WA

4: Blazinbeauty (7/2) Darrin Paul, Bothell, WA

5: Reginella (8) Luigi DiPietro, Seattle, WA; Diana DiPietro, Tukwila, WA

6: Getting Joellenned (8) George and Jane Todaro, Seattle, WA

7: Always Enuff SCRATCHED

WASHINGTON OAKS SERIES

May 7: $50,000 Seattle Stakes, 6 Furlongs

May 28: $50,000 Kent Stakes, 6 ½ Furlongs

June 25: $50,000 Irish Day Stakes, 1 Mile

July 23: $75,000 Washington Oaks, 1 1/8 Mile

Aug. 27: $50,000 WA Cup Sophomore Filly (S), 1 Mile

NOTES: Irving Orozco makes his Emerald Downs’ riding debut on Alliford Bay for trainer Blaine Wright. Orozco, older brother of apprentice Kevin Orozco, is second at Golden Gate Fields with 64 wins thru Saturday. . .Wright (Alliford Bay and Reginella) won the 2016 Seattle with Invested Prospect. . .Risque’s Legacy was Washington champion 2-year-old filly and Blazinbeauty was Emerald Downs’ 2-year-old filly champion. . .Any horse sweeping the Washington Oaks and September 9 British Columbia Oaks earns a $25,000 (US) bonus. . .The 19 winners of this race are a combined 88-for-181 at Emerald Downs, including Stopshoppingdebbie (9-9-0-0), Ladyledue (7-6-0-0), Invested Prospect (6-5-0-0), Youcant’takeme (6-5-0-0), Exclusive Diva (14-7-3-1), Class Included (12-7-5-0), Shampoo (15-7-3-2), Mishill (6-4-1-0), Diamond Dollars (5-3-1-0) and Queenledo (16-7-6-0). . .The Seafair Pirates are honorary stewards for the 2017 Seattle Stakes.