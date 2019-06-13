$50,000 Available to Researchers Investigating the Therapeutic Effects of Horses on Humans

Accepting Applications until August 1, 2019 for Grants up to $50,000

Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) announces an open call for proposals to investigate the therapeutic effects of horses on humans. The Foundation’s broad research agenda includes basic research as well as clinical studies that will ultimately impact physical and mental health and quality of life for those engaged in equine-assisted activities/therapies (EAA/T). Deadline for submission proposals is August 1, 2019.

Up to fifty thousand dollars in research funding will be offered through a rigorous application and review process. Grants are selected on a competitive basis, taking into account scientific merit, scientific and clinical significance and relevance. Preference will be given to investigators with solid credentials and research experience. All applications undergo a four-tier review process completed by the scientific review committee. The average grant award is $50,000 for up to a 1.5 year period.

On behalf of the HHRF Board, our past board members, and our scientific advisory council, we are very pleased to seek high quality research grant applications through this open call which reflects the highest priority needs and gaps in knowledge of the equine-assisted therapy and activities community. It is through such pursuit of peer-reviewed research that we all benefit from knowledge, creation, application and dissemination. HHRF continues to strive to support true leaps in research, as has been famously observed: “Incrementalism is innovation’s worst enemy.”

Information for applicants, including application materials, previously funded projects, review guidelines and more are available at horsesandhumans.org.

Make a contribution to HHRF today and help ensure that this important research continues.

For more information on this research, on the foundation, or on becoming a donor, contact Ken Boyden, JD, EdD, Executive Director, ken.boyden@horsesandhumans.org

Mission: Through sustained investment in rigorous research, HHRF serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and wellness.