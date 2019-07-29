Equestrian Sanctuary Offers Covered Arena & More – Fall City, WA

This private estate features a lovely 3443 square foot house with 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths situated on 5.03 acres. Other features include a 60 X 90 covered riding arena, barn, 4 horse stalls, 2 pastures, 2 paddocks, amazing chicken coop, garden areas, fire pit and more. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, quality stain steel appliances and bar area with lovely pendulum lighting. Dutch door off of kitchen features a perfect flex room, perfect for a kennel or craft room. Living room features dramatic crown molding, amazing natural lighting drenching the room in sunlight. Large dining room with beautiful chandelier open to the kitchen and living room. Upper level features two master suites: Main master suite features dramatic vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, sitting area, cozy gas fireplace and heated floors throughout. Spa like master bath offers beautiful claw foot bath, double sinks and separate vanity area. Second master offers double closets, grand vaulted ceilings and nook area. Full bath attached with access to private deck overlooking the beautiful forest area. Main floor also features bedroom and half bath. 969 sq ft apartment above barn features 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, full kitchen with cozy gas stove and dramatic vaulted ceilings. Private deck overlooking the pasture. 60 X 90 covered riding arena with sound system, water and lights. Spotless barn offers 3-stalls with heated tack room and outdoor hot/cold water spigot on barn used for wash rack. Lean to shed with 4th barn stall. All stalls are matted with lights. Two fully fenced pastures and two paddocks. 3 manure bins with cement pads and cedar surrounds. Beautiful wrought iron electric gate leads you to circular driveway large enough to pull a full trailer and RV parking. This private retreat is one you don’t want to miss. This property is perfect for a small animal farm. With boarding income potential, dog breeding and agility training potential. Your opportunities are endless. 4736 317th Place SE Fall City, WA 98024. MLS # 1450250.

For a private showing, call Shy Bundy at 206-817-7492

Offered at $1,148,000

Shy Bundy – Branch Manager



Call: 206-817-7492

Email: shyb@johnlscott.com

Website: ShyB.JohnLScott.com