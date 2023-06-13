4656 Monkey Hill Rd, Oak Harbor, WA – Extraordinary Equestrian Estate

Extraordinary Equestrian Estate on 10+/- private park-like acres on North Whidbey! Thoughtfully designed and meticulously built, this is a rare opportunity to purchase a complete turn-key working equestrian facility! Featuring: 80×200 ft Indoor riding Arena. 150×300 ft Outdoor Arena with all weather sand footing. Well-lit 36×72 ft Barn with 6 stalls, cross tie stalls, tack and feed rooms, 16 tack lockers, hot/cold wash rack. 50 ft round pen. 24 paddocks (80x45ft each) with frost free spigots. 2 acre field turnout. Acres of Pasture. 100 ton covered hay-storage. Shop with attached finished space including a Gym with sauna, upstairs living space with a kitchen and ¾ bath. Main home is approx. 1500 sqft fully updated open floor plan with 2 bed 1.75 bath. Riding trails nearby.

3 bedroom | 1 full bath + 3 3/4 baths | 2,637 sq ft | 10 acres

$1,490,000

MLS: 2048573

Marissa Evans, Realtor – CRS, MRP

Coldwell Banker 360 Team

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Cell (360) 969-9182

Marissa@marissaevanshomes.com

