Marketplace

Perfectly Planned Equestrian Facility – 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA

Perfectly Planned Equestrian Facility – 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA
NW Horse Source

Perfectly planned equestrian facility with over a million dollars invested in development. Professionally designed 70′ X 100′ covered arena and 100′ X 207′ outdoor arena. 9 stall barn with heated tack room, wash rack, 7 paddocks with run-in shelters, HoofGrid in top pens, hay storage, manure bunker and 2 acres in pasture. This property is landscaped and meticulously maintained with excellent drainage. Single story manufactured home could be replaced with large custom home with a view of the water! 429 Tradewind Lane Camano IslandWA 98282.  MLS # 1287976.

Offered at $689,000
More Info

Allison Trimble 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282 Allison Trimble 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282Allison Trimble 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282 Allison Trimble 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282Allison Trimble 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282 Allison Trimble 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282

7525 Hickory Ridge Lane Ferndale, WA

Allison Trimble | Blake Westhoff


allisontrimblerealestate@gmail.com
360-961-5537
www.allisontrimble.com
 Coastal Realty on Facebook

Related Items
Click to add a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Marketplace
NW Horse Source

Related Items

More in Marketplace

Copyright ©2001-2018 The Northwest Horse Source. All rights reserved. Your all breed, all discipline educational resource serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Northern California, Alaska, Arizona, British Columbia.

Copyright © 2015 NW Horse Source.