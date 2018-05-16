Perfectly Planned Equestrian Facility – 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA

Perfectly planned equestrian facility with over a million dollars invested in development. Professionally designed 70′ X 100′ covered arena and 100′ X 207′ outdoor arena. 9 stall barn with heated tack room, wash rack, 7 paddocks with run-in shelters, HoofGrid in top pens, hay storage, manure bunker and 2 acres in pasture. This property is landscaped and meticulously maintained with excellent drainage. Single story manufactured home could be replaced with large custom home with a view of the water! 429 Tradewind Lane Camano Island, WA 98282. MLS # 1287976.

Offered at $689,000

