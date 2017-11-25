Marketplace

Waterview Equestrian Paradise – 4074 Crow Valley Rd, Orcas Island, WA

West Sound waterview equestrian paradise, 10+ gorgeous acres. Updated view home and state of the art horse facilities. Coveted views of West Sound & Crow Valley. Beautiful interior renovation of 2400+/- sqft. 3 bed, 3 bath. home w/superb kitchen, main-floor master bed. State-of-the-art Horse facilities with 7 stall barn, loaded with top-of-the-line finishes. Luxury outdoor arena with Premier footing. Additional features include: tackroom w/washer/dryer, kitchen, slate floor, radiant-heat, 1/2 bath. Riding arena, covered shed row, 4-bay storage build., pastures, HDPE fencing, water membership plus well, extensive H2O storage & rain-catch. system. Near riding trails. 4074 Crow Valley Rd, Orcas Island, WA 98245. MLS # 1115212.

Offered at $1,950,000
11100 Main Street Ste 200
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cell 425-205-8389
Off 425-455-9800
Fax 425-454-8620
trudy@mariadanieli.com
www.mariadanieli.com

