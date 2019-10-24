3rd annual League of Legends Invitational Horse and Stock Dog Sale

Remarkable! Was the 3rd annual League of Legends Invitational Horse and Stock Dog Sale held on September 6 and 7th 2019 hosted by Turner Performance Horses and Western Lifestyle Insurance!

Settled among spectacular mountain ranges, historic dude ranches and just north of Yellowstone National Park is the Heart K Ranch and Cattle Company Arena in Livingston MT and is where League of Legends called home for the 3rd year in a row!

Even with the rain they came, 250 plus registered buyers and over 400 in attendance from all over the USA and Canada, plus phone bidders from Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Wisconsin and Texas just to name a few. With a showcase of proven, versatile all-around performance horses and 2 registered border collie stock dogs we were excited to provide buyers with their new Legend.

September 6th Friday was Amazing – We offered a special viewing called Casual Friday, it was an opportunity for the buyer, horses and consigners to meet and interact one on one. It was incredible to visit and share horse stories with returning customers, new customers and friends!

September 7th SALE DAY 7:30am was the Judged Trail, Ranch Horse Challenge where awards were given to include, Buckles, Wagons, Yeti Coolers, Custom Blankets, Saddle Pads, Hoof and Hair Supplement, Draw it Out, Zesterra, Corral Caddys and Trophy Halters!

Trail Horse Challenge – Won by Lot #39 Lenas Whiz Dunit Consigned by TNT Quarter Horses (Consisted of various obstacles, bridges, gates, poles/logs and slickers).

Ranch Challenge – Won by Lot #46X Jaydens Mindcraft Consigned by Turner Performance Horses (Consisted of a Reining Pattern, Working Cow down the fence, Roping and Steer Stopping)

Preview – As soon as the Challenges were over, we rolled into the Barrel Racing, Ranch Roping and Stock Dog Preview

@ 3:30pm The Excitement Began with a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem performed by Rachel Simpson from Bozeman, MT. Our extraordinary Auctioneer Steve Friskup from Muleshoe, TX alongside our Pedigree and Preview announcer Shawn Holden from Pollock, TX got the bidding started off with Lot#1 a 2018 Dun Gelding August Smoke “Lincoln”, who sold for $2,200.00 and for the third year we were excited to donate 50% of the proceeds to the MT High School Rodeo Assoc. Bidding was strong with two Top Legends selling at $60,000.00 each., Lot #36 Blue SOS & Lot #43 Smart Little 007 consigned by Turner Performance Horses! Mozaun McKibben’s Lot #3 Shine So Fine sold for $52,000.00 and Lot #41 DDD Alifrost Tufchex at $42,000.00 and to round off our Top 5 and a true highlight of the evening was our Super Horse people’s choice award, voted on by the people who they believed deserved the title of Supper Horse, was Lot #10 Making Cents consigned by Turner Performance Horses that sold for $36,000.00.

This was the first year we added stock dogs to our sale and they didn’t disappoint consigned by Jake Worthern and Turner Performance Horses were Lot #14A Diva a female black and white registered border collie sold for $10,000.00 as well as Lot #14B Sweet Ironsnip a male black and white registered border collie for $7,750.00. Overall Average was $15,531.33, Top 10 Average over $39K and Top 20 Average over $32K. Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation for all the buyers support and kind patronage. Swag bags were given to every buyer sponsored by Cannon Falls Trailers, full of goodies ranging from custom hookin halters, copper mugs, roping gloves, horse cookies, hats and discount cards for apparel and gear from our sale partners! “Drop of the hammer insurance,” from our host Mike Fester of Western Lifestyle Insurance provided every horse that was sold coverage on their new Legends for 72hrs!

We are so blessed and thankful to all our staff, consignors, advertisers and the Heart K for their hard work and dedication! Huge thank you to our astounding and impressive partners! Running Horse Feeds hosted lunch for our registered bid numbers, Lazee SM Ranch, Cannon Falls Trailers, RDO Equipment, Horse Guard, Team Equine, Badlands Tack, MT Wild Rags, Pro Roper Supply, Bar 86, Draw It Out, Spur Line, Pro Animal Health Zesterra, Western Lifestyle Insurance and Turner Performance Horses for providing some outstanding Trail, Ranch, Super Horse, and Top Legend Buyer/Seller awards.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for August 28-29, 2020 to join us in Livingston MT at the Heart K Arena for our 4th annual League of Legends Invitational Horse and Stock Dog Sale! Also, be sure to like our FB Page and check out our website for sale updates TurnerPerformanceHorses.com