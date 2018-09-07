2 Gorgeous Log Homes on Shy 20 Acres – Sandy, Oregon

2 Gorgeous Log Homes. Main 1972 sq.ft. Joseph Log Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2nd home is 1000 sq.ft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Both with new 50 yr. roofs and all new underground power. 72×156 covered arena plus 21 matted stalls, 14 ft. alley, lighted hot water wash rack, huge tack room, PLUS smaller 5 stall barn, 180 ft round pen, 60 ft covered motor home bay, 100 ton hay storage & equipment building. Could be turnkey operation with all equipment. Miles of BLM trails just across the street. Only 30 minutes to world class snow skiing on Mt. Hood, hiking and fishing. MLS# 18240289. 38431 SE Rude Rd Sandy, OR 97055.

See the Virtual Tour on tours.re-pdx.com or vimeo.com

Steven Summer, Principle Broker, Berkshire Hathaway NW Real Estate

Call direct 503-880-5231 or office 503-668-8050 or email ssummer@bhhsnw.com

Offered at $1,500,000

Steve Summer

30 Plus years of local experience in the East Multnomah and all of Clackamas Counties

Specializing in rural properties, residential, and new construction

