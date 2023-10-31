37131 168th Ave SE, Auburn, WA – A Northwest Legend, DONIDA FARM

A Northwest Legend, DONIDA FARM

A Northwest Legend, DONIDA FARM. This incredible and versatile property has been the venue for countless shows and events for years. It is suitable for most any equine discipline and is comprised of 4 large outdoor arenas, a fabulous 100 x 220 indoor arena with table seating, silica fabric pro footing and viewing platform.  Second 70 x 148 indoor arena with viewing and lounge area. 4 barns with 136 permanent stalls, six tack rooms, grooming bays and laundry rooms.  Tremendous covered storage and parking areas, dedicated camping area, restrooms, offices, covered round pens, 4 bedroom caretaker home, 5/8 Racetrack with markers,  grass in-field and scenic pond with aeration fountain. Separate parcel of 5.93 acres also available for purchase with this property!

4 bedroom | 3 bathroom | 1,472 sq ft | 43.37 acres

$2,500,000

MLS# 2173940


