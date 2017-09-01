Marketplace

Beautifully Maintained Home on 20 Acres – 35416 68th Ave E, Eatonville, WA

Beautifully Maintained Home on 20 Acres – 35416 68th Ave E, Eatonville, WA
Beautifully maintain 3978 sq. ft. home on 20 Acres. Master bedroom on main floor, gorgeous master bath. Huge bonus/guest bedroom w/bath above garage. The kitchen is one of a kind with butcher block island and commercial grade appliances. Vaulted ceilings, Custom Blinds, Entertainment center, Custom tile, Custom fireplace, call for list of upgrades. Home has heated floors, forced air & heat pump. 4200 sq. ft. barn is amazing. Six pastures with electric fencing & water. View of Territory & Mt. Rainier. MLS # 1168158. 35416 68th Ave E, Eatonville, WA 98328.

Offered at $997,500

mattb.johnlscott.com

35416 68th Ave E, Eatonville, WA

Matthew Bellesiles
John L. Scott Real Estate | Managing Broker
(360) 951-1100
mattb@johnlscott.com
mattb.johnlscott.com

