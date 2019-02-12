Beautiful Equestrian Living on 20 Acres w/ 28 Stalls – Carnation, WA

This gorgeous fully operational farm has 28 stalls, large covered arena 80’x180′ with GGT Footings, covered wash rack, lounge viewing area, tack room, barn isle is colored stamped concrete. 13 all weather paddock turnouts. 5 acres of cross fenced pastures. Noble Panels and Centaur Horse Fencing. Riding trails directly off property. The 3560 sq ft home features a fantastic layout for gatherings and entertaining. Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on main floor, 3rd and 4th bedrooms with large bonus room on second floor. Only a 8.5 mile drive to Downtown Duvall and Just 18 miles to Microsoft Redmond Campus. 35015 NE Moss Creek Way, Carnation, WA 98014. MLS # 1373047.

Offered at $2,395,000

.

