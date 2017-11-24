Picturesque 40 Acre Estate – 3460 Mosquito Lake Rd, Deming

Picturesque 40 acre estate featuring 3800 sq ft, 5 bed, 2.5 bath custom home, nestled into the foothills. Updated, large kitchen, formal dining room, generous family room with vaulted ceilings, master suite, cozy sitting rooms and stone patio. Overlook the pasture from the large, south facing sunroom. 2 car garage, and separate shop with 700 sq ft MIL. Barn with stalls, hayloft and chicken coop. Private pond with dock and huge covered gathering gazebo. Additional outbuildings and fenced pasture. 3460 Mosquito Lake Rd Deming, WA 98244. MLS # 1220521

Offered at $836,700

