34041 Redwine Canyon Rd, Creston, WA – Creston Equine Center

Creston Equine Center is a turnkey equestrian facility specializing in training, boarding, lessons, sales, clinics and events. This is a fully functional facility on 40 acres that is cross fenced with horse and cattle pens. Indoor arena is 80’ X 180’ with attached holding pens and 18 stalls. Bleachers for spectators, power hook ups for participants, indoor restrooms and complete kitchen in the barn. Feed room, tack room, 3 grooming bays, tool rooms, guest room/office and a separate 24’ X 48’ hay and equipment barn. 60gpm producing well with new pump. High Speed internet and wifi reaches the barn. 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home with open floorplan and fireplace. The pond is stocked with fish and located only minutes from Lake Roosevelt.

 

3 bedroom | 2 bathroom | 1,782 sq ft | 38.5 acres

$699,000

MLS: 1827762

 

 

 


