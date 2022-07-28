3335 Sweet Road Blaine, WA – Tranquil Multi-Home Estate

Tranquil Multi-Home Estate Property on Nearly 10 Acres

Welcome home to this TRANQUIL, character-filled, 2 home estate on nearly 10 acres with expansive views from Baker to the Bay. Main house features remodeled chef’s kitchen with granite, professional appliances, breakfast nook with view, 2 fireplaces (wood & gas), remodeled primary bedroom with exercise room and reading perch with view. All seasons BBQ room with professional grade exhaust. Full daylight basement with separate entrance + full kitchen could be a 2 Bed/2 Bath rental. PLUS, additional rental opportunity with 2 Bed/2 Bath, 1741sf, guest house. PLUS, Casita with prep kitchen and BBQ space overlooks incredible pond and gardens. Small barn with power and water, fenced pasture, potting shed, orchard, perennial garden, trails for riding or recreational vehicles. Perfect for multi-generational living. Truly a must see!

5 bedroom | 5 bathroom | 5,264 sq ft | 9.78 acres

$1,900,000

MLS: 1973683

